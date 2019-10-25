1,020 Scholarship Students in Montserrado District #13 Tuition Paid

One thousand twenty scholarship students in 29 high schools across 38 communities in the district who are part of the Caroline-Edward Scholarship Program have been cleared of their First Semester Tuition.

Montserrado County District #13 Representative, Edward P. Flomo, in a formal program on Saturday, October 21, 2019 at his district headquarters in the Iron Factory Community paid L$5,000,000.

The Caroline-Edward Scholarship Program was founded in 2014 and named after Rep. Flomo and his wife and him (Caroline and Edward).

Freeway Baptist High School has the highest enrollment at 500 students, followed by Jimmy Jolocon High School (50), Peaceful Baptist High School 50, Momolu Dukuly High School 27, Alhaji Varfee Sheriff Islamic School 26, Imam Mohammed Sheriff School 25, Christian Children Academy 25, and Alios Drapers High School 23.

Other schools include Mission for Success 15, Trumpet of Faith 15, Commission Christian Academy 13, God’s Explosive Royal 13, Bayrock Community 12, Early Learning School 11, Bishop Peer Jakley 11, Yvonne Althea 11, Marie Bowen 11, etc.

Madam Bendu Sarkpah of Freeway Baptist High School, on behalf of the Registrars of 29 schools, said all the students who are on the Caroline-Edward Scholarship Program are destitute and are mostly children of ECOMOG and ECOMIL from 1992 to 2006.

Registrars from the 29 schools were given the 1st semester payments for scholarship students and was then given receipts for payments.

Meanwhile, in a special statement, Rep. Flomo said the scholarship fund is his personal money and clarified that he has not received a dime from Cemenco, APM Terminals or any company.

“The payment of the scholarship students’ tuition is in continuation of what I started since 2014,” Rep. Flomo said.

The lawmaker said his office is negotiating with the remaining 27 schools to pay 1st semester tuition of the other scholarship students.