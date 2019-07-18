100 Public School Teachers Undergo Intensive Training

Educate Liberia INC, a non-profit organization, has begun a robust and intensive teacher education training for over one hundred public school teachers from across the country. The week-long exercise is intended to highlight how classroom teachers can utilize educational methodology and classroom management.

The training will also help guarantee and enhance teacher knowledge on how to teach and meet the basic needs of students in the classroom.

Currently ongoing at Fendall campus of the state-run University of Liberia, the training kicked off on Monday, July 15, 2019, led by Dr. Clarice Ford-Kulah, Debbie Scott-Caranda, Dr. Rosalita Kennedy and Anastacia Simmonds. Other members of the organization present were Elizabeth Armstrong (CFO), Charlesetta Williams, Christine Tolbert-Norman, and Roseline Toweh.

The week event brings together 47 teachers from Montserrado, 13 from Grand Bassa, 17 from Nimba, 9 from Gbarpolu, 15 from Grand Cape Mount, 6 Bong, and others from elsewhere around the country.

In a brief overview, Dr. Clarice Ford Kulah, Chief Executive Officer of Educate Liberia, informed trainees that the training will assist all teachers in moving to the next level in their careers.

She told participants that the organization was basically established as a Non-profit Corporation with the expectation of rapid expansion in the education and vocational training sector of Liberia. “We run and operate schools, develop and oversee curricula, conduct teacher training/professional development workshops, and create conducive learning environments,” she said.

She noted that the entity has observed that there are a lot of children from Liberia who are not fully prepared, something which she said has drawn the attention of Educate Liberia, a challenge for the organization to get Liberian kids to do better.

Dr Kulah also said her organization’s goal is to provide services to the under-served population of the homeland Liberia. “We are dedicated to providing services in language and literacy. Our goal is to provide services to the under-served population of our homeland Liberia. We want to give back to Liberia and so it is important to train our teachers who, at the end of this event, will employ this in the classrooms,’’ she added.

Alexander Duopu, Deputy Minister for Instruction at the Ministry of Education, lauded the organizers for the initiative. He also stressed the need for teachers to have computer education to ensure that teachers are acquainted with technology in the 21century. “We, the government, are trying to overhaul our curriculum to include such programs for teachers,” he said.

Minister Duopu, however, acknowledged that while it is true that teaching is important, teachers should not only know how to teach; they should know the subject matter to become good at teaching that will transform the educational sector of Liberia.

He further challenged the teachers to take advantage of the training so that, they will use the skills learnt to engage students professionally.

Madam Roseline K. Toweh, the National General Secretary of YWCA, thanked the Educate Liberia USA team for the initiative and urged teachers to be more committed in managing their classrooms in order to provide better education to the children of Liberia. “Teachers are not politicians, so please don’t get involved in politics because our children see you as the ones who are supposed to educate them and make them great leaders of Liberia,” she said.

However, the training, which began on Monday, July 15, 2019, is expected to end Friday, July 19, 2019, where participants will also be awarded certificates.

Educate Liberia Inc is a conglomerate of Liberian educators, social workers, counselors, and other professionals that believe in the education system of Liberia. It was established as a Non-profit Corporation with the expectation of rapid expansion in the education and vocational training sector.

It runs and operates schools, develop and oversee curriculum, conduct teacher training/professional development workshops, and create conducive learning environments. For the 2019-2020 school year, Educate Liberia expects to run 10 schools in the 6 counties that the teachers participating in this training are currently teaching.