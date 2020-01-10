10 Political Parties Concerned about Liberia’s Economic Hardship

10 political parties have expressed concern over Liberia’s continued hardship facing the country and its people.

MacDonald Wento, who read the press statement Yesterday January 3, 2020, on behalf of the 10 political parties said during these challenging times of Liberia’s democracy, they want to assure Liberians that they will endeavor to ensure that peace is sustained in Liberia and will continue to foster dialogue as the way to co-exist.

He indicated that as leaders of political parties, there is a need to work together to strengthen Liberia’s democracy and uphold the peace that everyone has labored for.

Mr. Wento said while these issues are cardinal to Liberia, he seized the moment to call on all Liberians to let peace reign. “In our estimation, there is no call greater than the advancement of peace in our motherland.

“Let this solemn plea resonate through the length and breadth of this nation, and the genuine demonstration for this quest we need to close ranks and submerge our individual interests, especially the supreme interest of our nation and the people,” Mr. Wento said.

According to him, they believed that this will serve as a release to the people of Liberia and will avert the unfavorable conditions that have the propensity to derail Liberia’s peace.

He called on the government to organize an inclusive national conference for all stakeholders because they are the custodians of the peace and democracy and must do everything to keep it.

Mr. Wento, standard bearer of the United People’s Party (UPP) in the 2017 elections, acknowledged the overwhelming support and timely intervention coming from the ECOWAS, European Union, United Nations, and the United States of America in the recent impasse between the Council of Patriots and the Government of Liberia, concerning the COP’s plan to stage a peaceful protest.

“Since the inception of this government, there have been accusations and counter-accusations in regard to the management of the economy, something we believed has not been addressed by this government,” the statement said.

The 10 political parties have called on the government and the CoP to use dialogue to ensure that peace is sustained at all times. The parties said continue protest will not address Liberia’s problems.

Mr. Wento said the government has failed to address the investigation of the lingering of L$16 billion that was printed by the Sirleaf administration, the US$25 million that was infused into the economy under the Weah administration, as well as the acute shortage of the Liberian currency in the economy.

The 10 political parties included Liberia Restoration Party (LRP), Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE), Liberia National Union (LINU), United People’s Party (UPP), Change Democratic Action (CDA), Democratic Justice Party (DJP), Union of Liberian Democrat (ULD), People’s Unification Party (PUP), Redemption Democratic Congress (RDC) and Victory for Change Party (VCP).