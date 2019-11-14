10 LACC Staff off to Nigeria for Training

The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) is to benefit from a two-week capacity-building and mentorship program for 10 staffs at the Commission, a release has said.

According to the release, the training was made possible from a request made by President George Weah to Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari.

It is sponsored by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as a result of a bilateral partnership between the two countries.

The support is in line with Article 18, subsection 3 & 4 of the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption (AUCPCC), which encourages State Parties to exchange expertise, and provide assistance in preventing and combating corruption and related offenses.

The objective is to enhance the investigative capacity of LACC authorities, and provide a platform for the observation of judicial proceedings related to anti-corruption cases. It will also afford the opportunity to highlight the effectiveness of inter-agency collaboration in the fight against corruption.