Teacher Jessie Beyond Century

By Togba-Nah Tipoteh

Class of 1959, College of West Africa (CWA)

This is the Story

In a poetic way

About Teacher Jessie

From the Classroom of CWA:

Teacher Jessie just passed away

And did so in her own way

After reaching beyond a century

On her way to Heavenly Glory

Nothing too small beyond her reach

Reaching out everyday to teach

Using her knowledge not for herself

But for use by the other-self

Teaching daily about helping the Needy

Rather than teaching daily about being greedy

Teaching how to earn one’s way

Rather than cheating to make a day

Teaching lessons about giving

Rather than lessons about taking

Lessons learned by many thousands

Legacy left for all time on sands

To you Teacher Jessie, here we are to say farewell

For the Foxes of CWA everywhere to tell

This Story of Our Dearest Teacher Jessie

Whose Legacy lives beyond any century to say