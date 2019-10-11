I am Humanity.
I bring the taste the feel the melodies the inner soul quests,
I am humanity
The land far and wide embrace me for I care for all,
I am humanity
In my presence the traits of color supremacy that divide us seize to exist,
I am humanity
I am sometimes colorless to come as the water needed to quench your dying thirsty soul
I am humanity
In these dark lurking places I am the rocks which knock themselves to ignite the light for
I am humanity
When locked up by fear of the unknown I come as the air that navigates tiny openings for
I am humanity
I work under any condition because I have no precondition
Yes I am humanity
I don’t have class but my friends are not hatred, disrespect and arrogance,
I am humanity
What politicians give only doing elections is not me for I am all season and consistent
I am humanity
In honor I serve with loyalty,
I am humanity
To those in poverty I give with dignity
I am humanity
When it is thin or tick, I think in time to help out
I am humanity
I am that hand not just for handshakes but also for wiping painful teary faces
I am humanity
I am an integral way of life, I bring every good thing together, peace love and harmony for
I am humanity.
I am Humanity.
Thanks for these awakening and inspirational words.
What a nice way to begin a new day on a positive note.
Thanks to the author, and the webmaster for publishing.