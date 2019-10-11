I am Humanity.

I bring the taste the feel the melodies the inner soul quests,

I am humanity

The land far and wide embrace me for I care for all,

I am humanity

In my presence the traits of color supremacy that divide us seize to exist,

I am humanity

I am sometimes colorless to come as the water needed to quench your dying thirsty soul

I am humanity

In these dark lurking places I am the rocks which knock themselves to ignite the light for

I am humanity

When locked up by fear of the unknown I come as the air that navigates tiny openings for

I am humanity

I work under any condition because I have no precondition

Yes I am humanity

I don’t have class but my friends are not hatred, disrespect and arrogance,

I am humanity

What politicians give only doing elections is not me for I am all season and consistent

I am humanity

In honor I serve with loyalty,

I am humanity

To those in poverty I give with dignity

I am humanity

When it is thin or tick, I think in time to help out

I am humanity

I am that hand not just for handshakes but also for wiping painful teary faces

I am humanity

I am an integral way of life, I bring every good thing together, peace love and harmony for

I am humanity.