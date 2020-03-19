Orange Talents Season II Suspended

Amidst confirmed first corona virus cases; other sponsored activities suspended as well

The Management of Orange Liberia has announced the postponement of ongoing auditions for its popular and highly anticipated Orange Talents Season 2. The postponement of the show is in response to the first reported cases of Corona virus and the Liberian governments restriction on public gatherings. The season 2 of Orange Talent was announced in February 2020 and since then more than 3,000 Liberians applied for the auditions.

Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Mr. Noel Chateau expressed regrets over the postponement but stated that the company had quickly made the decision to follow all health protocols and ensure the safety of all Liberians. “The prevailing health issues caused by the coronavirus, COVID-19, is something that is a major concern to us and as a socially and ethically responsible company, we must do all we can to help minimize the spread of this virus,” said Mr. Chateau.

Prior to the postponement, Mr. Chateau said that auditions had already taken place in Kakata and Ganta for the comedy and music sections of the show with a massive participation. Auditions that have been postponed were schedule to take place in Buchanan, and several auditions in Paynesville and Monrovia. Auditions for the fashion portion have also been suspended.

In parallel to the suspension of Orange talents, Orange has, in full agreement with its partners, supported the decision of Youth For Change to suspend the yearly National Debate and LEAD-Monrovia Football Academy to suspend its yearly tournament, two programs which were sponsored by Orange and were currently ongoing.

Mr. Chateau assured the public that once Liberia will be declared free of the COVID-19, programs would resume. Mr. Chateau announced: “we assure the many young people who have applied or those who have already auditioned to Orange Talents that we will continue this process once Liberia is cleared of the virus. In the meantime, those who have already made it through the audition phases will continue to maintain their spots when we resume. We want to thank all the participants for the engagement, but also our partners Bilikon Entertainment and Courage Fashion in making this program a success.”

Running for the second year in a row, Orange Talents is a competition that searches for the best amateur musicians, comedians and fashion designers, puts them on the national stage and awards prizes to the top three performers in each category. More information on Orange Talents including an online application from can be accessed at: http://www.orange.com.lr/OrangeTalents.