Wokie Dolo Foundation Rescues Family from Medical Debt

In Liberia nowadays, only very few parents, mainly from the middle-and upper class, can afford to settle their children’s medical bills.

However, for many low-income parents, the situation is difficult and, in most cases, their children are not allowed to leave the hospital until they pay the bills. If there is no money, the hospitals tend to release them early even if they have not recovered fully.

One of such low or near to zero income earning individuals who found herself in such a predicament in these challenging times, was Mamie Cooper, a cold water seller, who was finding it extremely difficult to settle medical bills for her seven-year-old daughter Sarah Cooper.

By a stroke of good fortune, Miss Liberia, Wokie Dolo, during a surprise visit to the Benson Hospital in Paynesville City on July 25, 2019, got acquainted with the situation and shouldered little Sarah Cooper’s medical bill following treatment she received for cerebral malaria.

The total bill, which had accumulated to L$29,800 was settled by the Wokie Dolo Foundation which is self-supported and involved in women empowerment, children’s education, climate change advocacy and the promotion of Liberia arts and craft.

“Paying the medical bill of a patient who is unable to do so is one of the best ways I can give back to society. The society needs people like us who have little financial means to help make it a better place than just sitting idle and doing nothing,” Ms. Dolo said.

“God has blessed me a lot, so I have to bless others, and I will never live a happy life if I refuse to do so. I pay the little girl medical bill because her parents could not afford it.

“If I had not done so, the hospital would not discharge the little girl; thereby making it difficult for her to celebrate this year’s independence day today with her friends.”

In brief remarks, Madam Cooper thanked Miss Wokie Dolo for the gesture which she said came at the right time for her family.

“My husband and I could not pay this bill. What we do for a living is just to put food on the table and had no savings when our daughter got ill. You saved us from debt because we would have credited money with a high-interest rate to come and pay the bill.

“My husband is a junior high school government teacher, and I sell cold-water for a living. If we had combined our resources, the amount we would generate could not have paid my daughter’s medical bill if you had not intervened,” the mother of the child said.

In a related development, Dolo continued her humanitarian independence gestures by visiting the House of Hope orphanage home on July 26, 2019, in Ganta, Nimba County, and donated few bags of rice and other assorted items to the orphanage home as the children’s independence day gifts as well as partying with them.

I feel glad that I have to come here and party with the kids and speak to them about education, disciple and humbleness.

“I love their smiles and the fun we had together. I love them so much and will continue to assist them.”

In remarks, Rev. Mother Alice Jargba, one of the orphanage home administrators, thanked, Ms. Dolo for the donation and appealed to her to continue it.

“Thanks for coming back home to identify with us and partying with the children; however, I want you to continue what you have started.”