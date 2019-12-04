Cities Alliance, Partners to Give Red Light A Face-Lift

By Titus B. S. Barbu (Cub Reporter)

On Saturday, November 30, Cities Alliance, a not-for-profit organization in collaboration with the Paynesville City Corporation (PCC) and the Federation of Petty Traders and Informal Workers Union of Liberia (FEPTIWUL) carried out a daylong solid waste management awareness in Paynesville Red-light community.

The exercise, accordingly, was a part of efforts organized by PCC to give the municipality a face-lift for the festive season.

The event, which started with a cultural dance depicting the importance of the solid waste collection, was led by the New Liberia Media Initiative (NLMI). It brought together hundreds of motorcyclists, drivers and marketeers.

The organization’s media officer, Mrs. Patmillia Doe Paivey, described the one-day event as the “Four R” which, according to her, stands for the reduction, re-use, recycling and recovery of solid waste materials.

She said that the Cities Alliance Liberia country program was initiated in 2016 as requested by authorities of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), and the Monrovia City Cooperation (MCC). As such, it has the responsibility to ensure that its mandate is fulfilled.

FEPTIWUL Paynesville Branch Acting Coordinator, Alexander B. Faryombo, expressed disappointment because the community residents and marketers were “carelessly disposing of their refuse.”

“We do not have companies to pickup our waste, but we are part of the creators. So we need to clean our environment, as well as properly dispose of our garbage. It is disheartening to see people dispose of dirt anywhere and at anytime, without due consideration to the environmental hazard,” Faryombo said.

Therefore, Mr. Faryombo called on the marketeers and community dwellers to stop paying “Zogos” (wayward youth) to clean up their homes to avoid piling up dirt on the streets.

Cities Alliance also provided long-term program support to government, and its citizens in realizing Liberia’s goal of achieving middle-income status by 2030, with a particular focus on urban poverty.

Its program has various objectives, all centered around enhancing the lives and opportunities of up to 400,000 slum dwellers; helping to improve living and working conditions for the poor as part of social and economic recovery from the 2014-2015 Ebola virus disease (EVD) that ravaged the country.