President Weah Issues Executive Order 98, Suspending Import Tariff on Rice

President George Manneh Weah has with immediate effect suspended tariff on rice, Liberia’s staple food through Executive Order No. 98.

The Executive Order suspends import tariff on rice as classified under tariff nos. 1006.30.00 (packing of more than 5kg or in bulk); 1006.30.00 (packing at least 5kg); and 1006.40.00 (broken rice) under the Revenue Code of Liberia Act 2000.

According to a release, the order came into effect after an assessment and evaluation conducted on the causes of the increase in the price of “strategic” commodities which includes rice. The President’s move, according to the release, serves as one of many measures meant to improve the situation.

“The President’s action, which is contained in Executive Order No.98 issued February 4, 2020, manifests his Government’s commitment to reducing the prices of essentials, including rice, as to make them available and affordable on the local market,” the release said.

An LRA insider told the Daily Observer recently that, as Executive Order 93 had expired without renewal, there was a high possibility that the price of rice would increase because, in the absence of the Executive Order, LRA would have no option but to levy tariff on the importation of rice.

Executive Order 93, issued by President George M. Weah, suspended tariff on the importation of rice in the country.

“It is the Executive Order that stops LRA from levying tariff on this sensitive commodity. If there is no renewal and importers begin importing, it means there will be tariff levied which will consequently affect the price of rice on the market for the ordinary buyers,” the LRA source indicated.