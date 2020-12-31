President Weah Issues Executive Order 103 to Stimulate Economic Growth

President George Manneh Weah has issued Executive Order No. 103 aimed at stimulating economic growth in the Liberian economy.
Executive Order #103 is expected to solidify the gains realized under Executive Order No. 96 and to continue to stimulate economic growth in the Liberian economy, which has experienced a protracted downturn in activities and slow growth driven by the continuous and persistent declines in the prices of and demand for Liberia’s primary exports of rubber, iron ore and timber.
The Presidential Order also takes cue from the adoption of the ECOWAS CET effectively, which limits Liberia’s ability to use import duty as a tax policy instrument to protect local industries from unfair competition and dumping—something that has contributed to the low level of business activities currently experienced in the economic outputs of the industrial, commercial and retail sectors.
In realization of the situation, the President’s Order declares that the Commissioner General of the Liberia Revenue Authority, in consultation with the Minister of Finance and Development Planning, may set forth a schedule of Waivers, in Regulation, to be reviewed annually by them for the granting of relief from assessment of penalties and interest related to Real Estate Taxes, Customs Duties and Related Levies including those under Administrative Review, Judicial Review, Audits or Examinations as a result of either or both failure to file or failure to pay such Taxes, Duties and Levies when due.
“Failure on the part of a Taxpayer to take advantage of a Waiver offered during an annual period shall preclude the Taxpayer from taking advantage of future annual Waivers for a period of 5 (five) years, during which period the Taxpayer is to be subject to sanctions, including the seizure and forfeiture of assets,” noted the President’s Executive Order.
Regarding Import Permit Declarations, the Executive Order No. 103 directs that all Commercial Importers of goods into Liberia are exempted from seeking Import Permits and filing Import Permit Declarations, which heretofore, have been administered by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
The Commercial Importers of goods must however continue to notify the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in writing by the completion and submission of the Import Notification Form (INF), of their intent to import, which written notification shall not be used by any Agency of Government, including the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, to circumvent this prohibition against seeking Import Permits and filing Import Permit Declarations.
On the Protection of Domestic Manufacturers and Producers, President Weah, via the Executive Order, directs that as a further mitigating measure, the Minister of Finance and Development Planning shall, by Administrative Regulation, impose a Surtax on goods imported into the Country that are in competition with Local Manufacturers and Producers.
Asserts further the Executive Order: “Taxable Services for Sale of Air Tickets by International Transport Services: Travel Services: A supply of Travel Services occurs at the location where the travel originates, or the Passengers embark. The Services of a Travel Agency or Travel Arranger, including the issuing of Tickets for travel that either originates within Liberia or to Passengers embarking within Liberia are Taxable; and the Rate is reduced from 10% to 7%.”
For Tax purposes, Executive Order 103 states that Travel Services mean the base fare in money or kind, paid or payable for the supply by any person directly or indirectly excluding duties, levies, fees and charges paid or payable on or by reason of the supply reduced by any price discounts or rebates allowed and accounted for at the time of the supply.
According to Executive Order No. 103, Work Permits shall be issued for a period up to five (5) years at the option of the holder or beneficiary and the fees for Work Permits shall be assessed by the Minister of Labor in consultation with the Minister of Finance and Development Planning; and shall be published by Regulations.
“Residence Permits shall be issued for a period up to five (5) years at the option of the holder or beneficiary. The fees for Residence Permits shall be assessed by the Commissioner of the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) in consultation with the Minister of Justice and the Minister of Finance and Development Planning; and shall be published by Regulations,” states the Executive Order. “Collection of Work and Residence Permits Fees: All fees for Work and Residence Permits shall be paid directly to the Liberia Revenue Authority for deposit into the Consolidated Account of the Government of Liberia.
On Surface Rental Fees, the Order directs that henceforth, a Concessionaire shall be liable to pay Annual Surface Rental for unencumbered land only.
“The payment of Surface Rental Fees for unencumbered land shall be in accordance with the requisite provisions of the Liberia Revenue Code, as amended. The encumbrance referred to herein are those resulting from legal claims recognized by the Government of Liberia which prevents a contractor from using a portion of the land granted by Government in the Concession Agreement,” the Executive Order declares.
Something does not sound right in this statement because a contradiction exists. To begin with, Liberia had not realized any economic gains under Weah’s Executive Order No. 96 since his ascendancy to power. So then how can he state that he would continue to solidify such gains and stimulate the economy when majority of the Liberian people had experienced none under his administration in the first place?
The coming in of this administration was punctuated by massive corruption and a depletion of the public coffers, and the negative effects from this grand theft are taking their tolls on the poor nation. Instead of the president grabbing the bull by the horn, he usually dodges the issues most especially when they relate to his inability to tackle the economy and jobs creation.
His usual places of retreat to find solace when the public confronts him with unpopular national issues are the past leaders most particularly his usual punchbag, former President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf. According to him, his gripes with her stem from the fact she did not leave him with a perfectly presidential world if any world as such does exist anywhere in both theory and practice in this day and time.
I am not saying this in order to back Ellen neither any of the past presidents to cover their faults. However, to be objective, even in the best economic times no leader will be accredited flawlessly for every aspects of the growth or recovery.
So, Weah must avoid the blame shifting and lead.
NEW YEAR MESSAGE TO PRESIDENT WEAH: WELL DONE!
So many things, Mr. President, you don’t understand. You are being bridled by your minions into pulling the final straw that will collapse the economy. What the economy needs is sound financial management backed by proper stewardship to stonewall the growing menace of malfeasance where individuals are systemically lining their pockets with public funds.
Putting in place stringent austerity measures aimed at spawning probity in all sectors of government is the way forward. Interestingly, your minions are murdering auditors for fear of releasing audit reports that would expose their state of malfeasance and degeneracy when millions of dollars in public funds go missing.
Moreover, you can not stimulate the economy when you are stealing yourself and you are so wasteful, riding private jet here and there. And worst of all you don’t understand what you are talking about, let alone what you are doing as a leader. Samuel Tweah who is your leading economist holds only a bachelor degree from the University of Liberia—and he obtained his degree when the country was in war and the University was brain drained of cultivated professors. He is your advisor on fiscal and monetary policies. His first advice to you was to pour 25 million dollars in the streets in hands of money changers as a mop of exercise. His garrulous rhetorics can not compensate for a knowledge based education derived from erudition and experience.
If you truly love Liberia, Mr. Weah, as your supporters say, you should not run for the second term. If you do, the Liberian people are running out of patience, you will be inviting a war on yourself. From all indications, you have proven that you are incapable of leading Liberia as evidenced by your debut of a newfangled music career which is now the press conference you hold with the Liberian press.
Don’t be misled: Most of your supporters were teenagers when the civil war broke out and barely understand the country’s history. They elected you en masse because you played football and were crowned world best. Because of their love for the sport, they elected you without understanding what they were plunging the country into.
Now, you are there: keep stealing, building homes for your girl friends, buying homes everywhere and let your once estranged wife stash the bulk of your fortune abroad for your eventual retirement.
But one thing you should be certain to do: Please retire at the end of your first term to save Liberia.
HAPPY NEW YEAR, MR. PRESIDENT!
Shut up, Jackson Neal! you do not make any sense. Those who voted you rascals into power and you stayed for two terms constituting 12 years WITHOUT DOING ANYTHING GOOD FOR THE COUNTRY, BUT ONLY MASSIVE CORRUPTION, KILLING WHISTLEBLOWERS, AND STEALING ELECTIONS, did not know about your so called history?
There is no need even wasting any time with one who does not make sense. George Weah is in power for twelve years! Whether you rascals like it or not.
Kou, you are so dimwitted in your response. You are just like your president. May God save the country from you, morons! You are leading this president to the gallows! I wish he had brains!
Jackson Neal, If Dr. Weah did not have brains, the international community in general and the diplomatic community together with Transparency International and the Millennium Challenge Corporation would not extol him for the improvement of the rule of law , and the very minimal corruption under his dynamic and skillful leadership as compared to the worsening state of affairs under his immediate predecessors.
You are so silly to believe any political leader or any intelligent individual will ever take you serious in your silly request.
In fact, had Dr. Weah not been a very decent politician who believes in true democracy, I would suggest to him to push on for a third term just as Conde and Ouattara has done in Guinea and Ivory Coast, since that is what is good for rascals like you who are so silly.
Solomon Latro Blamkpai, it is people like you who unknowingly give good cause to government liars, unintentionally encourage anti government establishmentarians, while unconsciously firing up media zombies, and ignorantly legitimizing the media anxiously looking out for the highest bidder!
If Liberia had not realized any economic gains under His Excellency President Dr. George Forky Klon Jlaleh Gbah Ku GbehTarpeh Manneh Weah’s Executive Order No. 96 since his ascendancy to power, the hugest or biggest deficit or debt of US$41.81 million – the biggest in the 11-year leadership of President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf which Dr. Weahs Government is still paying back would have not been possible!
Solomon Latro Blamkpai, If Liberia had not realized any economic gains under His Excellency President Dr. George Forky Klon Jlaleh Gbah Ku GbehTarpeh Manneh Weah’s Executive Order No. 96 since his ascendancy all of the post modern roads constructions throughout the country, the building of hospitals, and malls for market women throughout the country would have been built! Nor would the major sources of our economic capitals or the revenues and the ongoing payment of government employees the highest amount of employees been regular and stable.
Whether you intend to back Ellen or not is as irrelevant as is whether you may be objective or not, since of course, you are ignorant of what it takes for a government to inherit a broken economy and been constrained with the payments of the hugest or biggest deficit or debt of US$41.81 million – the biggest in the 11-year leadership of its predecessor..
The Liberian economy needs a more holistic approach in order to be resuscitated for genuine sustainable growth, Mr. President. The question posited by Solomon in his earlier response is quite in place. Haven’t we heard the same refrain from former president Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf in her last two annual addresses to the nation on the state of the national economy? Didn’t she tell the Liberian people that the mean cause of the national economic down turn was due to the fall of the prices of Liberia’s major export commodities on the world market, namely rubber, iron ore, and timber? Where then are the gains that you are attempting to solidify after almost three (3) years of your incumbency? Mr. President, it seems that you have been experiencing the same economic results that Ellen faced say, four (4), five (5) years ago, but you rather keep repeating the same mistakes. Exhibit number A (Exhibit # A) to your mistakes is by trying to revamp the national economy by your Executive Order 103, predicated upon an earlier Executive Order 96! With all indications, the latter executive order did not do the trick. It did not reap the expected harvest.
I thought the appropriate approach of your economic team would have been the diversification of our gross domestic product (GDP). This approach could have been put into place upon assuming the office of the presidency on January 23, 2018 the day after your inauguration. The economy being the bed rock upon which any nation is built and grow, should have been your primary point of focus in your administration.
Liberia’s GDP is the total value of the production of goods and services rendered in the country when you subtract the total cost of all imported goods in a fiscal year. At least, the equation of national production of goods and services should be balanced against the cost of imported goods. The economic down turn begins to raise its ugly head when the equation is not balanced, at the detriment of the national economy. In other words, the Liberia economic down turn results from the cost of imported goods outweighing the value of total goods produced and domestic services.
The diversification aspect to the economy comes in especially when other valuable goods, besides the usual rubber, timber, and iron ore, are added to our national export. In the past, such cash crops as cocoa, coffee, piassava, were an addition to the national export, but no longer nowadays. We could now also add rice production and the fishing/fishery industry to all of the above. In other words, a revisit to Tubman’s Operation Production Policy, in its aggressive form, would come in handy for the revitalization of the national economy. In this venture, our fertile soil and the three hundred and fifty (350) miles of the Atlantic Coast will not let us down. The only impetus needed in this venture is innovation, leadership, and the national resolve.
You Charles Anders, you another one who needs his head reexamined. If your ritualistic killer William V.S. Tubman had innovation, leadership, and the national resolve his dictatorship and tyranny in which the 1 percent settler marginalized the rest of the population would have not been stigmatized with growth without development.