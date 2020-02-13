National Bureau of Concession Provides Refresher Training for 41 Staff

Following a 21-day intensive training, at least 41 staff at the National Bureau of Concessions have received certificates in various professional disciplines.

Beneficiaries received certificates in Public Financial Management, Procurement, Human Resource Management, and Monitoring and Evaluation. The event was held at office of the Liberia Institute of Public Administration (LIPA).

The program is funded by UNDP Liberia in partnership with the National Bureau of Concession (NBC) and the Liberia Institute of Public Administration (LIPA).

UNDP Liberia Deputy Resident Representative for Program, Violet Baffour, at the graduation ceremony, urged the graduates to be mentors and the agents of change for their institutions.

“You have acquired new skills and talents; use them wisely and promote the Liberia Bureau of Concessions’ image and transfer knowledge to your colleagues,” Baffour told beneficiaries.

She reminded them that the knowledge acquired should be used for effective service delivery in order to mitigate unnecessary bureaucracy/delays and to strengthen institutional capacity development for more robust, transparent and accountable implementation of government and donor-funded projects.

Madam Baffour also commended the Liberia Institute of Public Administration (LIPA) for its unflinching support in conducting the training for the staff of the National Bureau of Concessions, reaffirming partnership and commitment to working together.

NBC’s Deputy Director-General for Administration, Diana Harris, applauded UNDP for the enormous support to Liberia especially in strengthening institutional and human capacity and urged graduates to live up to their commitment to making a difference, stand up for change and let their footprints be seen. “Nothing must go to waste,” Harris emphasized.

LIPA’s mission is to contribute quality service delivery through research, training and consultancy. Its Director-General Alexander Yonly reiterated that LIPA’s vision is to promote transparency, accountability, and professionalism.