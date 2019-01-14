‘Let’s Feed Us’ Agriculture Campaign Launched

Agro-Tech Liberia, an agriculture advocacy group, recently launched a one-month campaign under the theme, “Let’s Feed Us,” according to a press release issued in Monrovia last week.

According to the release, Agro-Tech Liberia will engage policy-makers, students and the public about business opportunities in the country’s agriculture sector.

The group believes that investing in the agriculture sector would reduce rural poverty, unemployment, and create growth in the rural economy where they claim the poverty rate is high.

Agro-Tech-Liberia believes that supportive action from the government to youth that are operating along agricultural value chains would make the sector attractive to young people.

In a follow-up interview, Agro-Tech Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jonathan Stewart said that his organization is hopeful of presenting a road-map that could attract youth to the agriculture sector.

Stewart said that the road-map will address issues, including limited loans and provision of subsidies, that are stagnating the progress of youth that are already in the sector.

In response to the next expectation at the end of the campaign, Stewart said that his team is watching to see citizens, especially youth, taking advantage of some of the business opportunities in the agriculture sector.

Agro Tech-Liberia is a youth-based non-governmental organization (NGO) that seeks to attract youth into agriculture production as well as to promote climate-smart agriculture in the country in order to attain self-sufficiency in food production.