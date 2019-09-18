Farhat Carew Accountancy Firm to Become ‘Moore’

One of Liberia’s certified public accounting firms, Farhat Carew, a joint venture entity, is expected to officially brand its name to ‘Moore,’ the 8th largest accountancy firm in the world.

This is part of a wider rebrand of the Moore Stephens global accountancy and consultancy network, of which Farhat Carew is a member.”

The unveiling of a new logo, visual identity and brand positioning marks the continued evolution of a network of more than 260 independent firms in 112 countries and a client-focused professional community of more than 30,000 people.

“The change from Moore Stephens to Moore marks a point of change in our global community,” Moore said in a statement. “It encapsulates the traditional core strengths of Moore Stephens, while positioning a more modern, internationally relevant brand, supporting the future success of a globally connected accounting and consultancy network.”

David M. Farhat, who is the Board Chairman of Farhat Carew says, “I believe that this brand relaunch positions our firm perfectly for our existing and potential clients.

“Helping you thrive in a changing world’ is the new brand position, and this is the mindset we bring every day to what we do for our clients, as we help them to succeed today and tomorrow. We build relationships based on trust, quality and clear advice, ensuring those we advise have time to focus on what they do best.”

Moore Global CEO, Anton Colella, captures what the new brand means for clients. “In our changing world,” he says, “business is increasingly conducted internationally and digitally. Everyone must adapt.

“With our new brand – Moore – we choose a new identity fit for a world defined by global decision-making, data-driven insight and the need for agility in all that we do. The brand captures our ability to connect to you locally and globally as we help you realise your ambitions. That is why our brand position is ‘Helping you thrive in a changing world.”

“We never lose sight of what makes us strong, and why our network has grown and continues to grow – our commitment to ever-stronger relationships with our clients.

“So as we look to the future, our brand honours our Moore Stephens heritage, reflecting the strengths that clients have, and can always expect from us: straightforward advice, high quality, and the passion we bring every day to our belief that relationships with clients are about much more than simply a job.”

According to a statement from the Moore company, “trust, confidentiality and responsible delivery are our watchword as we strive to deliver quality service.”

Moore is a global accounting and advisory company of over 30,000 people across more than 260 independent firms and 110 countries, connecting and collaborating to meet clients’ needs – local, national and international.