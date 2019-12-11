…Says Deputy Economic Finance Minister



Augustus J. Flomo, Deputy Minister for Economic Management at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) believes that the agriculture value chain will enhance job creation, economic expansion, as well as ensuring the domestic revenue capacity of each country.

Mr. Flomo spoke at the 9th Summit of the African, Caribbean, and Pacific (ACP) Heads of State and Government and Ministerial Discussion which is underway in Nairobi, Kenya.

The Summit comes at an auspicious time for the ACP Group as it prepares to finalize the Post-Cotonou negotiations as well as the revision to its Constitutive Act, the Georgetown Agreement.

Flomo told the gathering that discussions held over the last few days are important in moving the future of ACP and enhancing the ability of member countries to strengthening and developing development programs of the organization activities.

He explained that SMEs are strong pillars of sustainable economic development in ACP countries and the declaration should highlight and support the development and sustainability of SMEs in their respective economies as they serve as the bedrock for economic growth.

“We are aware that SMEs are strong pillars of sustainable economic development in our respective countries and so the declaration should highlight and support the development and sustainability of SMEs in our respective economies as they serve as the bedrock for our economic growth,” Hon. Flomo asserted.

He said the ACP agriculture value chain program as highlighted in the declaration will focus on sustainable agriculture to promote especially countries that have survived on agriculture for the purpose of food security.

He noted that private sector development and promoting economic development and growth are critical to the sustaining of countries.

“We would like to encourage that ACP agriculture value chain program, as we highlighted in the declaration, will focus on sustainable agriculture to promote, especially countries that have survived on agriculture just for the purpose of food security. We also believe that private sector development and promoting economic development and growth is critical to the sustaining of our respective countries,” he added.

He expressed the need for the enhance program design and development of the ACP execution which supports strengthening the future as ACP countries and, at the same time, strengthening the union.

He commended the drafters of the declaration, stating that Liberia fully supports the draft declaration with considered inputs.

During the summit, discussions focused on areas including: Value chain development of agriculture; Private sector development and economic growth; the future of our ACP, including the development finance Corporation; and the opportunity that we have now to witness the change of leadership very soon beginning with the selection of our new secretary general which we will also like to congratulate.

However, the Deputy Finance Minister for Economic Management thanked the organizers of the summit for its successful conduct and expressed sympathy on behalf of the Government of Liberia to the people Kenya, for the loss of lives during the challenging time of climate change encountered in that country during the summit.