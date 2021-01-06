GVL Constructs 2nd Oil Palm Mill in Maryland

The Management of Golden Veroleum Liberia (GVL) has announced that the company is currently constructing its second palm oil mill plant in Maryland County.

GVL’s Chief Executive Officer, Fredy Surya Handojo, who spoke to journalists at a press conference in Monrovia recently, said the completion of the mill will enable them to boost the company’s capacity to employ more Liberians to work on the plant to provide engineering and administrative services.

He said running the GVL requires constructing mills, stating that the second mill when constructed, will eliminate the nightmare they have been facing for the past three (3) years.

Mr. Handojo stressed the importance, saying that during the rainy season, bad road conditions prevent the movement of the palm.

He said the mill was to be completed in September 2020, but the outbreak of COVID-19 impeded progress on the work thereby forcing the company to shift the completion of the mill to 2021.

He also promised to continue collaboration with the Government of Liberia in reconditioning the road between Grand Kru and Sinoe counties.

The GVL boss disclosed that the project has started and contractors have mobilized their equipment on the ground waiting for the dry season to begin work.

For his part, GVL Vice President of Strategy and Stakeholder, Elvis G. Morris, said since the signing of the concession agreement with the Government of Liberia in 2010, the company has acquired 19,000 acres of land instead of 62,000 acres of land as being propagated.

Mr. Morris said the company is presently operating in two counties instead of five counties.

He further said the company is making sure that its obligation under the county social development fund is met by engaging in the construction of local roads in counties, building and renovating schools.

According to him, the company has built clinics in those two counties for employees and helping to provide medical supplies to government hospitals.

He said this year GVL went above one step in its education support to the Government of Liberia by creating a scholarship program.

Mr. Morris said the company in 2020 experienced huge financial and material losses during the period under review as a result of the outbreak.

He indicated that COVID-19 prevented the company from exporting series of products during the period under review due to the closure of ports around the world coupled with the decline of the price of oil palm on the global market.

He recounted that GVL, however, didn’t close down its operations amid the outbreak as staff were maintained and paid on time, roads rehabilitated and several schools renovated. Mr. Morris also used the occasion to clarify that GVL will continue to operate in Liberia in consonance with its 65 years agreement with the Government of Liberia.