REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS For Supply of Laboratory Equipment, Reagents and Consumables

USAID Infectious Disease Detection and Surveillance (IDDS) Project

BACKGROUND:

For 50 years ICF has partnered with clients to transform their biggest challenges into even bigger opportunities. With a continued focus on innovation in areas including technology, policy, and engagement, we will keep making big things possible for our clients and the communities we serve.

Under the Global Health Security Agenda (GHSA) 2024 objectives (supporting adherence to international human and animal health standards, collaboratively identifying and addressing gaps and priorities in global health security, and advancing sustainable financing for global health security), the USAID Infectious Disease Detection and Surveillance (IDDS) project in Liberia plans to strengthen diagnostic networks which are critical to achieving the GHSA goal of disease detection and rapid response working in close partnership with other U.S. Government partners and relevant stakeholders. IDDS is providing technical support and participate in relevant One Health forums to help continue Liberia’s efforts to develop multi-sectoral capacity to prevent, detect, and respond to priority zoonotic diseases.

PURPOSE:

ICF Macro, Inc. acting for and on behalf of USAID Infectious Disease Detection and Surveillance (IDDS) invites proposals from interested parties, companies/vendors on their ability as qualified vendors to provide quality assured laboratory equipment, reagents and consumables. The vendor should have demonstrated experience in supply, training and customer support for all equipment and supplies. They should also show records of abiding to industry standards. The vendor should have traceable references and be in good standing with wholesale supplier(s) or manufacturer(s) of medical equipment, reagents, and consumables. ICF Macro, Inc. intends to develop a strong professional relationship with the awarded supplier with an integrated and comprehensive diagnostic network approach

EQUIPMENT AND SUPPLIES REQUIRED:

In an effort to improve service delivery to its clients, ICF Macro, Inc. is looking for the following laboratory equipment, reagents and consumables that meet the international standards: (1) Bacteriology equipment (2) Bacteriology culture media, (3) bacteriology test reagents and antisera, (4) Quality control strains, and antibiotic discs for susceptibility testing, and (5) Consumables and supplies.

NATURE OF THE OFFER:

The Request For Proposal (RFP) is divided into three lots. Offers should be submitted separately for each lot. A vendor can submit proposal(s) for one, two or all three lots.

For RFP Documents, Questions and Responses Contact:

Ellen Munemo, IDDS Liberia Team Lead

Between 15th & 16th Streets (seaside), Payne Avenue,

Sinkor, Monrovia, Liberia

+231 778 163 510

Email: [email protected] I www.icf.com

Deadline for Submitting Proposals is @ 5:00 pm, Friday, May 8, 2020