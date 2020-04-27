Request for Proposals for Renovation Works

United Nations Industrial Development Organisation

“Youth Rising Project – funded by the European Union”

REQUESTS FOR PROPOSALS

RENOVATIONS OF BUILDINGS AND CLASSROOMS AT

FOUR TVET INSTITUTIONS IN MONROVIA, KAKATA AND ZWEDRU

The United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) office in Monrovia, Liberia hereby invites eligible construction companies/firms to submit proposals for the contract provision of materials, works and services related to the renovations of building and classrooms at four TVET institutions located in Monrovia, Kakata and Zwedru, Liberia.

General Background Information

The Liberian technical and vocational education and training (TVET) sector is characterized by serious shortcomings in terms of quality and relevance, access and equity, funding and governance. The Government of Liberia (GOL) through the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Youth and Sports recognizes that the transition towards inclusive growth will not happen unless human capacities are enhanced and the quality of education and vocational training are improved to match the demands of the labour market. The Youth Rising project isfunded by the European Union and seeks to strengthen the Liberian TVET sector capacity to deliver equitable and gender-balanced access to high-quality and demand-driven TVET and increase chances of gaining productive employment.

General Requirements

The requirements for this procurement include supply of Materials, Works and Installation Services which requires bidders who are able to supply construction materials, equipment/tools and labour to safely carry out a full range of activities including soil excavation, ground works, drainage and sanitation, concrete and block works, roofing, carpentry and joinery, electrical installation, metal/welding works, plastering, painting, glazing and others finishes. The successful Contractor(s) shall be required to furnish a performance bank guarantee prior to commencement of the work. Companies invited to visit the site(s) to assess its original/physical state shall do so at their own expense.

How To Apply

Bidders can access and download the RFP instructions and documents directly from the UNIDO website www.unido.org/resources/procurement/notices using the relevant RFP number indicated below; the documents can also be found at the United Nations Global Marketplace (UNGM) website www.ungm.org/Public/Notice using the relevant RFP number indicated below. For information on how to register and access the UNIDO bidding e-portal, please visit the procurement website and create an account. More information can be found in the Bidder Access Guide document at this link:

https://procurement.unido.org/doc/Bidder_Access_Guide_2019.pdf

How To Submit Your Offer

UNIDO accepts offers before the deadline via the online platform at www.unido.org/resources/procurement/notices but will also accept offers in fixed PDF or JPEG format sent to the dedicated email address shown below for each RFP. It is the bidders’ responsibility to ensure that any email offer reaches the UNIDO mailbox on or before the deadline and UNIDO shall not accept any responsibility for late delivery or delays as a result of submission by email transmission.

RFP Reference Location Institution No. of Buildings Bid Submission Email 7000004193 Kakata Booker Washington Institute 6 [email protected] 7000004194 Monrovia Monrovia Vocational Training Centre 4 [email protected] 7000004195 Monrovia William V.S. Tubman High School 2 [email protected] 7000004195 Zwedru Zwedru Multilateral High School 12 [email protected]

IMPORTANT – Bidders must click on the “Submit” button after uploading your offer to the UNIDO online platform. Kindly note that offers in “Saved” status cannot be accessed by UNIDO and will not be registered.

Deadline for Receipt of Offers

Bids must be received by 17 May 2020 at 17.00 hrs Central European Time (CET) and bidders should monitor the website regularly for any changes (i.e. extension of bid period due to COVID-19).

For any clarifications concerning the Requests for Proposals, please address the UNIDO procurement officials dealing with these

requests via email: [email protected] and [email protected]

[DO NOT USE THESE EMAILS FOR SUBMISSION OF OFFERS]