REQUEST FOR INFORMATION: DEVELOPMENT AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A REGULATORY INFORMATION MANAGEMENT SYSTEM (RIMS) FOR THE LIBERIA ELECTRICITY REGULATORY COMMISSION (LERC)

REPUBLIC OF LIBERIA

MILLENNIUM CHALLENGE ACCOUNT

2nd & 3rd Floors, F & F Building

63 United Nations Drive, Coconut Plantation, Mamba Point

Monrovia, Liberia

Tel: +231 7701 44444 / 0888 828 988; Email: [email protected]

Background and Context

The United States of America, acting through the Millennium Challenge Corporation (“MCC”) and the Government of Liberia (the “Government” or “GoL”) have entered a Millennium Challenge Compact for Millennium Challenge Account assistance to help facilitate poverty reduction through economic growth in Liberia (the “Compact”) in the amount of approximately 256,726,000 USD (“MCC Funding”). The Government, acting through Millennium Challenge Account – Liberia (the “MCA Entity”), intends to apply a portion of the MCC Funding to eligible payments under a contract for the Development and Implementation of a Regulatory Information Management System (RIMS) for LERC to improve its internal processes, regulate the operational and financial performance of licensees and facilitate the acquisition of information and data on regulated entities.

MCA-Liberia initially issued a Request for Information in July 2019 and received responses from interested firms but was unable to launch the procurement. MCA-L now intends to launch this procurement within the next 60 days. In this regard, MCA-Liberia wishes to know if the firms that previously responded to the RFI remain interested and prepared to implement this assignment. In addition, MCA-L will appreciate if interested firms can highlight the implementation risks and the necessary mitigation measures required to ensure effective delivery of this assignment in view of the global COVID – 19 pandemic and the imminent Compact End Date (as indicated above).

In pursuit of this, MCA-Liberia also request eligible Software Companies and IT Firms that meet the following criteria, but did not initially respond, to also submit their interest and profile with the following details and information.

Minimum ten (10) years of experience in providing ICT consultancy services. Minimum seven (7) years of experience working with information systems in the corporate and public sectors. Successfully completed at least two (2) similar assignments involving information/data management for large public sector ICT projects. Knowledge of regulatory framework and regulatory information requirements in a comparable operating environment to Liberia’s electricity sector. Experience working in developing countries preferably Sub – Saharan Africa. Brief narrative on the scope of work of similar assignments implemented with their contract values. Budgetary costs with indicative implementation timeline for the proposed scope of works and indicative tasks mentioned above.

Take important note that, by publishing this RFI; MCA-Liberia seeks to know if and how this system can be developed and implemented within a 90-day period based on the background information contained in the RFI due to the global pandemic and the imminent CED.

This request is to obtain information only, not a request for bid. This RFI does not obligate MCA-Liberia to release an Invitation to Bid or award a contract, nor does it commit MCA-Liberia to pay for any costs incurred in response to this RFI.

How to Participate in the Process:

Interested Firms should send an email to [email protected] requesting a copy of the RFI, which is free of charge.

Important activities and dates: