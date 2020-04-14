M&E and Learning Specialist, Project Assistant, Field Technicians

A reputable organization is looking for qualified Liberians to fill the following positions:
1. Monitoring and Evaluation and Learning Specialist
- Education : Master degree in Agricultural economics or a related field;
- Work experience:Extensive experience in leading MEL processes, including routine data management and survey data management and analysis of socio-economic data;
2. A Project Assistant
- Education: Bachelor degree in Administration or related field, good knowledge in agriculture field.
- Work experience: Five (5) years in similar job within a reputable institution and a good experience in finance support services.
3. Field Technicians (5 positions) to serve as focal point in project counties.
- Education: At least high school degree with solid experience in rice-fish production system,
- Work experience: Five (5) years working experiences with farming communities in integrated rice-fish farming system; Capacity building of farmers; Knowledge of pond construction and management.
How to Apply: Applicants should submit a letter of application and a detailed curriculum vitae (CV) and three references to the following E-mail address: [email protected]
Please indicate the position you are applying for.
Applications close by 12AM on April 20, 2020.
Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.