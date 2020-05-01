Position Title: Land Tenure Consultant

Status: Consultant

Location: Monrovia, Liberia (remote working to start)

Landesa helps the world’s poorest people gain land rights; reducing poverty and conflict, increasing economic activity, empowering women, strengthening food security, and improving environmental stewardship. It’s a big mission and it takes a team of talented, committed people to make it happen.

We are seeking a Land Tenure Consultant to support the Liberia Land Rights for Sustainable Development Project, the goal of which is to strengthen land rights for rural Liberian communities and individuals, including women and youth, by supporting access to justice, institutional capacity, and land rights awareness. In collaboration with the Liberia Country Representative, the Land Tenure Consultant will support in-country activities to ensure that the project achieves high-quality and timely deliverables and remains focused on the project goal. The Land Tenure Consultant, in close partnership with the Landesa team, will carry out tasks such as planning and developing communications content, field work to monitor activities and provide technical support to implementing partners, and cultivating relationships with government and civil society stakeholders to advance project goals. S/he is expected to demonstrate leadership on gender equality and support the integration of gender, women’s land rights, and youth land rights in all aspects of their work.

Reporting: The Land Tenure Consultant will report to the Liberia Country Representative.

Availability: The Land Tenure Consultant will be expected to work an average of 40 hours per week, during normal business hours, plus additional hours as necessary during periods of fieldwork. The position requires some national travel (up to 40 days per year total).

Duration: The consultancy is expected to begin June 1, 2020 and end December 31, 2020.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Leads in-country coordination for Land is Life radio show. In consultation with the Liberia Country Representative, the co-host and the Liberia Land Authority, the Consultant will develop program schedules; coordinate guest appearances; develop content including drafting radio drama scripts; coordinate with contractors to perform and record relevant content; and identify, coordinate contracting with, and monitor additional county or community radio stations to replay the show across Liberia.

Support development of content for a variety of project communications, including legal literacy and social norms change audio content on land issues for use by implementing partners in communities.

Leads in-country relationship development, in consultation with the Liberia Country Representative and Liberia- and US-based project team members, to advance planning for a national cross-sectoral youth workshop. Nurtures Landesa’s relationships with the Government of Liberia, local and international civil society organizations, the national donor and development community, and the media in support of the workshop’s goals. Uses good judgment and strategic thinking to identify new partners and opportunities for advancing the workshop goals and clearly communicates these with the Landesa team.

With the support of the US-based project team, monitors the performance of implementing partners toward their objectives, including through visits to project sites.\

Provides technical support and guidance to implementing partners and Landesa staff in activity design, implementation, and monitoring to ensure that goals and objectives—including those related to gender integration—are accomplished within prescribed time frame and funding parameters. Advises partners on finding solutions to implementation challenges.

Liaises with land- and related sectors and civil society stakeholders and represents the Landesa project at convenings, taking notes and reporting back to the project team.

Assists with data collection for research projects, and researching funding opportunities, as needed.

Performs other related duties as required.

Desired Qualifications

Advanced degree in law, gender studies, international development, sociology, geography, anthropology, or related field (commensurate experience will be considered).

5+ years of relevant experience working with national/international NGOs and public-sector institutions in Liberia; experience in the land, natural resource management, democracy and governance, or climate change sectors preferred.

Creative and independent self-starter and problem solver with a track record of success in achieving project objectives despite challenges. Excellent organization, administration, analytical, negotiation, and time management skills. Exacting attention to detail, flexibility and the ability to work simultaneously on multiple projects. Excellent and advanced critical conceptual or decision-making skills.

Demonstrated experience working with and building relationships among diverse partners, including government, CSOs, international NGOs, and rural communities. Able to work with a diverse team environment and wide variety of partners and effectively manage external and institutional relationships.

A deep commitment to gender equality and the mission of a better, safer future for the poorest women and men through secure access to land. Experience supporting gender integration in development projects and/or leading gender analysis is preferred.

Experience with social norms change theories and practices, or behavior change communications is desirable.

Experience working with youth-related issues, particularly youth and land, is desirable.

High degree of personal and professional integrity, initiative, and intellectual curiosity.

Strong analytical skills for interpreting complex project and political issues and to think innovatively and introduce new concepts. Ability to think creatively and strategically to mediate and negotiate successfully with individuals and groups internally and externally. Ability to overcome obstacles to cooperation and to foster harmonious relations.

Familiarity with monitoring and evaluation, and report writing in the development context.

Excellent command of written and spoken English, particularly with regard to presentations and preparation of publications, and report writing.

Ability to proficiently use Microsoft Office: Windows, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook.

To Apply: Qualified candidates should send a resume and cover letter to [email protected]. Please include in the subject line Liberia LTS – 2020.