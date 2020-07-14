Healthcare Federation of Liberia – Marketing and Communications Officer

MARKETING/COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER

Healthcare Federation of Liberia (HFL) is a membership-based organization of businesses and professional and institutional associations working in private sector healthcare in Liberia. HFL’s members are for-profit and not-for-profit non-governmental institutions representing various fields within healthcare. HFL is the first point of contact for interaction with the private health sector.

The goal of the HFL is to be a unifying body that advocates for an enabling private health sector environment towards the achievement of high-quality, affordable healthcare for the people of Liberia.

As HFL establishes a strong Secretariat, HFL is seeking to recruit a MARKETING/COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER whose work plan is determined by the decisions of the board and federation committees surrounding the activities of the federation. The MARKETING/COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER will be hired for 2 (two) years which may be renewed, and will include:

Planning, developing and implementing communication and marketing strategies related to HFL’s mission, vision and objectives;

Collaborating with other HFL staff and maintain open communication with the board;

Seeking opportunities for partnerships, sponsorships and advertising;

Collating and analyzing media coverage;

Writing and producing presentations and press releases;

Preparing and supervising the production of publicity brochures, handouts, direct mail leaflets, promotional videos, photographs, films and multimedia programs;

Organizing events including press conferences, exhibitions, open days and press tours;

Assisting the Administrative Assistant in maintaining and updating information on the organization’s website;

Assisting the Administrative Assistant in managing and updating information and engaging with users on social media sites such as Twitter, Linkedin, Youtube and Facebook;

Assisting and facilitating other activities of HFL in coordination with HFL’s Secretariat.

REQUIRED COMPETENCES:

Good IT skills

Awareness of different media agendas

Excellent verbal, written and presentation skills.

Excellent organizational, scheduling and planning skills.

Experience in membership development and service?

Ability to juggle different priorities and meet deadlines.

Awareness of current affairs and a passion for finding out new information.

Initiative and SELF-MOTIVATED

Creativity

Self-confident and sociable

Ability to network effectively.

Team player.

Attention to detail.

QUALIFICATIONS:

University Degree or Diploma in political science, business or media studies, marketing, behavioral sciences or other relevant field with a minimum of 5 years relevant experience. Master level is considered to be an advantage.

PLEASE SUBMIT CURRICULUM VITAE AND A COVER LETTER TO [email protected] DEADLINE FOR APPLICATIONS IS FRIDAY JULY 17, 2020 AT 11:59pm. POSITION START DATE IS AUGUST 1, 2020