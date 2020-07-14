Healthcare Federation of Liberia – Financial Consultant

A consultant or a firm that will be engaged on an as-needed basis to support the financial management function.

Healthcare Federation of Liberia (HFL) is a membership-based organization of businesses and professional and institutional associations working in private sector healthcare in Liberia. HFL’s members are for-profit and not-for-profit non-governmental institutions representing various fields within healthcare. HFL is the first point of contact for interaction with the private health sector.

The goal of the HFL is to be a unifying body that advocates for an enabling private health sector environment towards the achievement of high-quality, affordable healthcare for the people of Liberia.

As HFL establishes a strong Secretariat, HFL is seeking to recruit an FINANCIAL CONSULTANT whose work plan is determined by the decisions of the board and federation committees surrounding the activities of the federation. The FINANCIAL CONSULTANT will be hired for about 2 (two) years.

The FINANCIAL Consultant or firm shall report to the Board, and shall be responsible to design and implement policy and regulations to improve HFL’s financial activities with relevance to budget spending; support and guide HFL’s staff in monitoring the budget, analyzing financial plan results, identifying and evaluating new financial strategies and recommending changes in goals and plans.

More specifically, the Financial Consultant shall consist of providing support to the HFL to:-

Establish and maintain cash control mechanisms

Document new employees’ files

Administer benefit entitlement procedures

Establish employee files in the computerized accounting system

Carry out an internal audit of the existing financial management systems, procedures and practices and build and identify capacity gaps and areas which may require improvement and strengthening;

Put in place the necessary procedures, practices and training to fill capacity gaps and strengthen the Financial Department;

Prepare monthly, quarterly and annual financial reports for the HFL’s Manager and arrange timely financial information for internal audits of HFL’s accounts;

Review invoices and contracts together with the relevant functionaries and the procurement folks;

Carry out control and filing of all payment documents, invoices and other financial documents relating to HFL’s transactions;

REQUIRED COMPETENCIES

Basic knowledge of Microsoft office applications

Good communication skills

Proficiency in Quickbooks

Demonstrated analytical Skills

Be a team player

QUALIFICATIONS

The individual consultant should be a CPA and have a Master’s degree in Accounting and Finance with a minimum of 5 years local experience. A firm should be licensed by the LICPA and have internal audit proficiency.

PLEASE SUBMIT CURRICULUM VITAE AND A COVER LETTER TO [email protected] DEADLINE FOR APPLICATIONS IS FRIDAY JULY 17, 2020 AT 11:59pm. POSITION START DATE IS AUGUST 1, 2020