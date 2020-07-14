Healthcare Federation of Liberia – Administrative Assistant

Healthcare Federation of Liberia (HFL) is a membership-based organization of businesses and professional and institutional associations working in private sector healthcare in Liberia. HFL’s members are for-profit and not-for-profit non-governmental institutions representing various fields within healthcare. HFL is the first point of contact for interaction with the private health sector.

The goal of the HFL is to be a unifying body that advocates for an enabling private health sector environment towards the achievement of high-quality, affordable healthcare for the people of Liberia.

As HFL establishes a strong Secretariat, HFL is seeking to recruit an Administrative Assistant whose work plan is determined by the decisions of the board and federation committees surrounding the activities of the federation. The Administrative Assistant will be hired for 2 (two) years which may be renewed, and will:

Perform basic bookkeeping tasks including bill paying, check cutting, mailing checks, making deposits, invoicing, running financial reports, assisting with annual audit etc.

Purchase office supplies and keep storage room stocked and organized

Prepare for Board of Directors meetings by printing agendas, minutes, and other documents

Maintain organizational files and documents

Coordinate insurance coverage for staff and the organization

Serve as first point of contact for the organization

Manage donor database

Manage repair and maintenance of office equipment, including computers, phones and printers

Perform general administrative support

Coordinate activities at special events

Assist with scheduling of tours and field trips

Assist with coordination of event logistics

Assist with print and electronic newsletters

Coordinate website updates

Assist with donor communications, including appeal and thank you letters

Coordinate bulk mailings

Maintain organizational archives

Take on additional tasks as directed by the Manager

Maintain and update membership records?

Note taking support for committee meetings?

REQUIRED COMPETENCIES:

Minimum two years related experience; nonprofit experience a plus.

Proficiency with spreadsheets, databases, and word processing. Familiarity with Quickbooks a plus.

Ability to multi-task and prioritize in a dynamic work environment.

Strong attention to detail and ability to work as a team member with minimal supervision.

Solid written and oral communication skills and excellent phone manner.

Ability to develop effective work plans, organize details, set priorities, and meet deadlines.

Ability to operate and troubleshoot standard office equipment.

Interest in and commitment to HFL’s mission is helpful.

QUALIFICATIONS

A BBA/BSc university degree in Public Administration or related field plus

5 years working experience, preferably in reputable national or international organizations.

PLEASE SUBMIT CURRICULUM VITAE AND A COVER LETTER TO [email protected] DEADLINE FOR APPLICATIONS IS FRIDAY JULY 17, 2020 AT 11:59pm. POSITION START DATE IS AUGUST 1, 2020