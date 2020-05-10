AMEU Public Service Announcement

The African Methodist Episcopal University is pleased to inform all students and faculty that the official commencement of the University e-Learning program is Monday – May 11, 2020.

In view of the foregoing, all are asked to login to Google Classroom using the email address and password provided. The course schedule remains the same as it was before the Covid-19 closure. This means, the course schedule given to you for 2nd semester Academic Year 2019 – 2020 remains constant for Undergraduate students, and the current trimester, for Graduate students.

Moreover, in an event when you encounter any problem to login to Google Classroom, please contact either one of these numbers for help: 0776-788-690 / 0776-788-697

It is important to point out that there will be NO ADDED cost to this initiative and thus the same methods of payment of fees apply.

In “Pursuit of Excellence”, we look forward to implementing this initiative to educate men and women for Global Leadership and Service.

Signed:

AME University Administration