“Ur Waist” Hit maker Iyanya Set to Rock LIB This Weekend

Before Ebola came and held the Liberian citizens under hostage, there was the rich fun, entertaining beach concerts, parties and shows that had begun to rock the city: and our lives.

From the Sound City Beach Jam, Timaya and Wizkid concert months afterwards and Sisqo, who came with his platinum hair and incredible dance steps, Liberia was once lively and filled with entertainment.

Well, there’s more to come with the end of Ebola in Liberia, including the biggest international concert set for May 23, 2014, presenting “Flavour” hit maker Iyanya.

Recording artist, singer and performer Iyanya, who was the 2008 MTN Project Fame West Africa winner and popular for hits like “Kukere”, Ur Waist”, Flavour”, Sexy mama”, and Jombolo”, will be live in Liberia to perform some of his greatest hits.

Sources close to the star say Iyanya is not coming just to perform on stage and gather proceedings, but rather to see Liberia and all the great things it has to offer.

“I had the chance of meeting Iyanya several times during my trips to Nigeria and he always said he would like to come to Liberia. When the opportunity came, Frankmay & Co and I reached out to him, and we made it happen. He’s a nice person and I think he’s super talented,” Marjean Sherman stated.

Sherman, who’s an entertainment promoter and event planner and also the founder and CEO of Monrovia Fashion Week, an annual event which was founded in 2013, says this is not the first time she has brought a big name to Liberia.

“My former partner and I brought J. Martins, R2Bees, Wiz Kid and Timaya last year for concerts. We also brought in Ghanaian actor John Dumelo for our annual Ciroc, All White party. After Iyanya, I have more plans to engage with other international stars,” she assured.

According to Marjean, such international connections in showbiz could strengthen the Liberian industry in the long run.

“I moved back home to Liberia about four and a half years ago and I saw a gap in the entertainment business in different sectors. I’m managing a few Liberian artists and striving for the Liberian entertainment industry to be on the same level as other countries in Africa and around the world. I think we have the talent, but maybe just not given the platforms to showcase those talents,” she added.

Meanwhile, this concert is said to be a token of appreciation for the work well done by the Liberian community in eradicating Ebola out of Liberia.

“ I’m proud to say we are now EBOLA FREE! This concert was organized to celebrate Liberians and our international partners for everyone coming together to achieve this goal,” she praised.

In as much, Marjean also did her part during the outbreak and says she will continue to be active in the development of Liberia.

“I was able to raise some money, equipment, medical supplies and was successful in distributing them to communities in Monrovia during the Ebola outbreak. We did our best to raise awareness in our communities and helped other organizations where we could. I was determined to stay in Liberia the entire time to see this through. I’m and proud to say we are Ebola free,” she exclaimed.

Meanwhile, Marjean has made it clear that fans of Iyanya will have three opportunities to have fun with their favorite star.

“Do not miss this concert. Everyone has the opportunity to see Iyanya in person at least three times at three different venues. I hope everyone enjoys,” she added.